English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Restrictions on Civilian Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu Highway Partially Relaxed
Even on the days of restrictions, the local administration would continue to facilitate the movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks.
File photo. Stranded vehicles wait for the national highway to open on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday partially relaxed the two-day-a-week restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was put in place to facilitate the movement of security forces' convoys.
The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday w.e.f. 22-04-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the government had imposed the restrictions on the national highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The restriction barred civilian traffic from plying on the road on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Now, there would be no restrictions from Srinagar to Baramulla (both in the Kashmir region) on Wednesdays, an official spokesperson said Saturday.
However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur, in the Jammu region, on NH-44 as earlier, he said. These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces.
Even on the days of restrictions, i.e. Sunday and Wednesday between Srinagar and Udhampur and on Sunday between Baramulla and Srinagar, the local administration would continue to facilitate the movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks. Further, the local administration and police would examine the possibility of allowing public transport of JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the NH even on convoy days.
A complete review of restrictions on the Highway would be done after the last phase of elections on 06-05-2019 to examine the need for continuing with them. "These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," the spokesperson said.
The Government stated that the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of the security of everyone and appealed the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic. The Government is alive to the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them while being cognizant of the needs of security forces. The restrictions strike a balance between the two. The restrictions will be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days.
The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday w.e.f. 22-04-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the government had imposed the restrictions on the national highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The restriction barred civilian traffic from plying on the road on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Now, there would be no restrictions from Srinagar to Baramulla (both in the Kashmir region) on Wednesdays, an official spokesperson said Saturday.
However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur, in the Jammu region, on NH-44 as earlier, he said. These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces.
Even on the days of restrictions, i.e. Sunday and Wednesday between Srinagar and Udhampur and on Sunday between Baramulla and Srinagar, the local administration would continue to facilitate the movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks. Further, the local administration and police would examine the possibility of allowing public transport of JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the NH even on convoy days.
A complete review of restrictions on the Highway would be done after the last phase of elections on 06-05-2019 to examine the need for continuing with them. "These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," the spokesperson said.
The Government stated that the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of the security of everyone and appealed the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic. The Government is alive to the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them while being cognizant of the needs of security forces. The restrictions strike a balance between the two. The restrictions will be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Surveen Chawla Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Akshay Thakker, Posts First Photo of Their Newborn
- Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results