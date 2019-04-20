Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Restrictions on Civilian Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu Highway Partially Relaxed

Even on the days of restrictions, the local administration would continue to facilitate the movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Restrictions on Civilian Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu Highway Partially Relaxed
File photo. Stranded vehicles wait for the national highway to open on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday partially relaxed the two-day-a-week restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was put in place to facilitate the movement of security forces' convoys.

The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 would now be limited only to Sunday w.e.f. 22-04-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the government had imposed the restrictions on the national highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The restriction barred civilian traffic from plying on the road on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Now, there would be no restrictions from Srinagar to Baramulla (both in the Kashmir region) on Wednesdays, an official spokesperson said Saturday.

However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur, in the Jammu region, on NH-44 as earlier, he said. These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces.

Even on the days of restrictions, i.e. Sunday and Wednesday between Srinagar and Udhampur and on Sunday between Baramulla and Srinagar, the local administration would continue to facilitate the movement of civilian traffic as has been happening in the last two weeks. Further, the local administration and police would examine the possibility of allowing public transport of JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the NH even on convoy days.

A complete review of restrictions on the Highway would be done after the last phase of elections on 06-05-2019 to examine the need for continuing with them. "These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," the spokesperson said.

The Government stated that the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of the security of everyone and appealed the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic. The Government is alive to the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them while being cognizant of the needs of security forces. The restrictions strike a balance between the two. The restrictions will be reviewed on a real-time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram