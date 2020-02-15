Take the pledge to vote

Restrictions on Large Gatherings, Section 144 Imposed for a Month in Noida in View of Board Exams

The decision has been taken in view maintaining law and order during school examinations of UP, CBSE and ICSE Board, Holi festival, protests and demonstrations by farmers and other organisations, the police said.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Restrictions on Large Gatherings, Section 144 Imposed for a Month in Noida in View of Board Exams
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Noida (UP): Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar for a period of one month beginning Saturday, officials said.

"The decision has been taken to check anti-social elements. It is difficult to identify such elements beforehand, and hence they cannot be given a chance for individual hearing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said in a written order.

The police have also issued a slew of guidelines to be followed during the period when assembly of five or more than five people will remain barred in the district.

However, this restriction would not apply on students taking examinations, people part of a funeral procession, or a wedding group, or religious gathering, the order stated.

Restrictions have also been put on using loudspeakers at loud volume without permission from authorities.

"Shop owners should not rent out loudspeakers to any person unless they show permission documents. Loudspeakers will not be used before 6 am and after 10 pm," the order stated.

The police have also warned citizens against gathering or encouraging an assembly near examination centres, particularly within 200 yards, and told them that loudspeakers won't be allowed near examination centres during the period.

Further, the police have warned people against using mud, or colours harmful to human beings during Holi festival next month.

"There will not be Holi bonfires on any new sites. The rituals will take place only at the traditional spots in the district. Nobody will carry out prayers or namaz at any disputed property where there has been no tradition of prayers," the order stated.

