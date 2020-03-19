Restrictions on Movement, Public Gatherings in Srinagar After 1st Positive Coronavirus Case in Khanyar Area
The area within 300 metre radius from the house of the 67-year-old COVID-19 patient in Khanyar locality has been sealed, officials said.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar. (PTI/File Photo)
Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar on Thursday announced restrictions in parts of the city including Khanyar area where the first positive case of coronavirus in Kashmir has been detected.
The area within 300 metre radius from the house of the 67-year-old COVID-19 patient in Khanyar locality has been sealed, officials said.
Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people was to prevent the spread of the virus.
"The restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding spread of any likely cases," he tweeted and urged people to cooperate.
Chaudhary also urged all the people, who might have come in contact with the coronavirus positive patient after her return from Saudi Arabia on Monday, to report at the nearest health facility or contact the control room.
"It's important that people who come in contact with coronavirus positive case(s) should immediately report to nearest health facility or our 24/7 control room," he added.
The deputy commissioner warned against any rumour mongering about coronavirus. "Rumours and unverified information shared on social media will certainly attract strict action. Let's act like responsible citizens. Every information and advisory will be shared officially," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report
- Priyanka Chopra Requests Fans to Rather Stock Up on 'Compassion and Love' Amid Coronavirus Chaos
- Kerala Police is Teaching You the Correct Way to Wash Hands During the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Apple MacBook Air Gets 10th Gen Processors and Twice the Storage, Costs Rs 92,990
- How Kerala Police Helped Recover a French Tourist’s Lost Wallet and Earned Shashi Tharoor’s Praise