Restrictions Reimposed in Parts of Kashmir Ahead of Friday Prayers
The authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the Valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)
Srinagar: Restrictions were reimposed on Friday in several parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure with authorities apprehending violence after congregational prayers.
Curbs were first imposed across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to revoke the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the Valley as the situation improved with the passage of time.
Restrictions have been imposed in some parts of Kashmir, including the city, as a precautionary measure ahead of the Friday prayers, the officials said.
The authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the Valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.
Friday prayers have not been allowed at any of the major mosques in Kashmir for the past one month now.
Normal life remained severely affected in the Valley due to a shutdown which entered the 33rd day on Friday. Markets and other business establishments remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Valley, the officials said.
Compared to the past few days, fewer private vehicles were seen on the roads on Friday. The state government's efforts to open schools have not borne fruit as parents have kept their children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.
The officials said attendance remained thin in many government offices due to lack of public transport. The offices in district headquarters registered normal attendance, they added.
