Restrictions Reimposed in Srinagar After March Call to Local UN Office

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar city on Friday after posters issued by separatists called on people to march to the local United Nations military observer group office, officials said.

Restrictions were eased in most areas of Kashmir this week, with barricades being lifted and the movement of people and traffic increasing gradually, but markets remained shut and mobile and Internet services suspended for the 18th day on Thursday.

Posters appeared in certain localities of the city, in which the Joint Resistance Leadership (JLR) conglomerate asked people to march to the UN military observer group to protest against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The separatists have claimed that the Centre's move to scrap Article 370 was an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority state.

Barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to prevent people from marching to Lal Chowk and Sonawar, where the UN office is located, the officials said, adding that the security forces had been deployed at strength at many places to maintain law and order.

Several leaders in the Valley have been kept in preventive custody after the Centre had on August 5 revoked almost all the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state, and bifurcated it into Union territories.

