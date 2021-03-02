Results for ​Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery to be Out Today; Check Details Here

On Tuesday, March 2, the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will be released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm IST. Those who have purchased the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery tickets for March 2 can check the results by visiting the official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in. People who are interested in the game but could not purchase the ticket for West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery can try their luck in future. The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a lucky draw each day. The cost for a single lottery ticket is Rs 6. The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will be awarded Rs 50 lakh by the department.

Ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery can follow the below mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: They are required to visit the official website by clicking on the link — lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm

Step 2. They will have to look for the option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm, on the homepage, and click on it

Step 3: A new page with all the winning numbers of the lottery will be displayed on the screen after the click

Step 4: At last, the ticket holders will have to match the number written on their lottery ticket with those mentioned in the winning list

The West Bengal State Lottery Department gives below mentioned prizes to the lucky winners of the lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

All the lucky prize winners need to note that they will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department for the claim and will also have to submit his/her winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof. Submission of the above-mentioned things will enable the lottery department to start the verification process.

After the successful completion of the verification process only, the winners will be given the prize money. If the amount falls under the tax bracket, it will be awarded after tax deduction.

The lottery department rolls out the following lotteries throughout the week: