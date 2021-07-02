Results for July 2 Shillong Teer Match at www.meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm

The legalized betting game of Meghalaya, played in the capital city, is held every week from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer match is played when people place bets on the possible results of the archery game. If their prediction comes true, they win money or else lose it. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s archers participate in the Shillong Teer archery match. These archers belong to the 12 archery clubs of the organisation. In Shillong, the venue of this betting match is Polo Ground.

The result for Friday’s archery match will be disclosed on the official website of the Shillong Teer, that is, www.meghalayateer.com. This Shillong Teer archery match is played in two rounds. The first begins at 3:45, while the second round commences at 4:45. Now the results will come out on the above-stated website at 4:15, for the first round. And results for the second round of the archery match are given out at 5:15.

Anyone willing to participate in this legalised betting game can buy the tickets from the state-authorised booking centres or shops. These ticket counters are present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The timings of these counters, which sell tickets for Shillong Teer, is between 10 am and 3:30 pm, except Sunday.

While purchasing the tickets, the participants have to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers are basically predictions made by participants as to how many arrows will hit the target in a single round. In the first round of Shillong Teer, 50 archers shoot over 30 arrows at the target. For the second round, they are given 20 arrows.

If the guess is right, the participant is given Rs 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. And if the prediction matches the results of the second round, for every Rs. 1 ticket bought the individual is given Rs. 60.

