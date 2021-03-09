Results of Dear Bangabhumi Torsha Lottery to Be Released Today; Check Details Here

lottery On Tuesday, March 9, at 4 pm ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery will be able to check their lottery results as the West Bengal State Lottery Department will be releasing it on the official website –www.lotterysambadresult.in. Tickets for West Bengal Lotteries can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the state by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket. The lottery department offers severalprizes to the winners of the game including a first prize worth Rs 50 lakh.

Here are the details regarding the prize amount given to the winners by the lottery department.

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Those who have bought the Dear Bangabhumi Torsha lottery tickets can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: All the ticket holders need to visit the official website of the lottery department at 4 pm by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2. After they are on the homepage of the website they need to click on the option reading Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen with all the winning numbers of the lottery mentioned on it.

Step 4: To get assured if they are one of the lucky winners or not the ticket holders will have to cross-check if their ticket number is mentioned on the winning list or not.

Within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is March 9, all the winning ticket holders will have to report to the lottery department and claim the winning amount. All the winners are also required to submit the winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof to the department after which the verification process will be initiated.

On successfully completing the verification process only the lottery department will hand over the winning amount and too after the deduction of tax if applicable.

Those who want to play the lottery game can note that the lottery department organises the following lotteries throughout the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati