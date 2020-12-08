Results of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery to be Declared at 4pm; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The results for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torhsa Lottery will be declared by the West Bengal Lottery department at 4pm on Tuesday (December 8).

If you have bought the lottery ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Torhsa Lottery then you can take the following steps to check the lottery results today:

Step 1: Visit the official website of lottery results https://lotterysambadresult.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option, “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery results’ for December 8. Click on the same

Step 3: The file for lottery results will open in a new page

Step 4: You can match your lottery ticket number with the winning ticket numbers in the lottery results. In case you ticket matches with a winning ticket number then you will be the winner of the price

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery has several prizes for the ticket buyers. The first prize is Rs 50 lakhs while the second prize is only Rs 9,000. The third prize is of Rs 500, fourth is Rs 250 and the fifth one is of Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

All winners of the lottery have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of results. The winner of this lottery needs to present the winning ticket along with a valid ID proof to the West Bengal Gazette office. The prize money will only be given to the winners once the verification process is over and the authenticity of the winning ticket is established.

There are seven weekly lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal lottery department. Here are the names of the weekly lotteries given by the state:

• Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

• Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

• Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

• Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

• Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

• Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

• Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati