Results of Kerala Karunya KR 479 Lottery to be Declared Today; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Kerala Karunya KR 479 on Saturday, December 26 at 3 pm. Ticket holders can check the results on the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/.

If you are a ticket holder who has purchased ticket for Kerala Karunya KR 479 lottery then you can take the following steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.keralalotteries.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option Kerala Lottery 26-12-2020 Karunya Lottery Result AK-479. Click on it

Step 3: Once you click this, a new page with the results of the Kerala Karunya KR-479 lottery will open

Step 4: Check if the winning ticket number matches your number. You are the lucky winner if the two number matches

Winners should also check the Kerala Karunya KR 479 lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette in order to confirm if you are the winner.

In order to claim the prize, the winner of the Kerala Karunya KR 479 lottery should submit the winning ticket along with a valid proof within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

The Kerala lottery office will conduct a verification process before giving the prize money to the winner. Winners will receive the amount only after the state office has verified the documents submitted by them.

In cases where a tax deduction will be applicable, winners will get the amount after the deduction of tax.

The prize amount for Kerala Karunya KR 479 lottery for December 26 are as follows:

First Prize- Rs 80 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize - Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize- Rs 500

Eighth Prize- Rs 100

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given for the Kerala Karunya KR 479 lottery.

Kerala lottery department rolls out weekly lotteries namely, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.