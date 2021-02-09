Shillong Teer Lottery Results to be Released on February 9 at 4:30pm; Details at meghalayateer.com

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be released on Tuesday, February 9 in two parts. The Shillong Teer lottery is being organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Those who have purchased the lottery tickets can go to the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check their results. The association will be releasing the outcome at 3:30 pm, which will be the first round results and the second round results will be declared at 4:30 PM. There are 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Polo Ground in Shillong is the place where the arrows are being shot.

Those who are interested and want to purchase the tickets can do so between10 am and 3:30 pm. Ticket buyers need to note that there is no fixed price of the ticket, it can be purchased at a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100.

In the first round, a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet is awarded to the winner while in round 2, the winner is given Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. Sometimes, a person can win both the rounds of the game making himself eligible for a whopping winning amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet. Such a situation is known as Fourcast.

The Shillong Teer lottery is different from the other lotteries organised in the country as here the ticket holders are required to make a correct guess to win the lottery instead of the draws conducted in other lotteries.

In the first round, a total of 30 arrows are being shot by 50 archers. While, in the second round 20 arrows are being shot.

Also, the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000, according to the rule made by the authorities for the convenience of the lottery participants. The height and distance of the target have also been fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

The ticket holders are required to guess the number of arrows that can hit the target and bet on a number between 0 to 99. The one with the correct guess wins the game.