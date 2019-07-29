English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Results of Tiger Census Will Make Every Indian Happy, Says PM Modi, Calls India One of the Safest Habitats
The Tiger Estimation exercise is believed to be the world’s largest wildlife survey effort in terms of coverage, intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the release of the tiger survey. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the tiger population in the country had risen by 700, saying the results would make every Indian happy.
Releasing results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation on Global Tiger Day, Modi added that the government had achieved a “historic feat” and was committed to save the big cat.
The Tiger Estimation exercise is believed to be the world’s largest wildlife survey effort in terms of coverage, intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.
India conducts the All India Tiger Estimation every four years. Three cycles of the estimation have already been completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everybody Should be Given Second Chance, Says Malaika Arora on Relationship With Arjun Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan Says She Can't Believe Being Paid for Sitting Behind Kartik Aaryan on the Bike
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
Photogallery
Loading...