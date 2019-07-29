Results of Tiger Census Will Make Every Indian Happy, Says PM Modi, Calls India One of the Safest Habitats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the tiger population in the country had risen by 700, saying the results would make every Indian happy.

Releasing results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation on Global Tiger Day, Modi added that the government had achieved a “historic feat” and was committed to save the big cat.

The Tiger Estimation exercise is believed to be the world’s largest wildlife survey effort in terms of coverage, intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.

India conducts the All India Tiger Estimation every four years. Three cycles of the estimation have already been completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014.