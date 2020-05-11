INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Resume Mumbai Trains for Essential Services, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Tells PM Modi

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray also reiterated his plea to the Centre to provide additional manpower, if required, in order to give relief to the state security and other personnel in order to reduce their stress levels.

  • IANS Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume Mumbai suburban trains for essential services.

In the video conference meeting of the Prime Minister with the state Chief Ministers, he said that the train services - which are Mumbai's lifeline - must be resumed only for those serving in essential sectors who would be permitted to commute only after verifying their credentials.

Thackeray also reiterated his plea to the Centre to provide additional manpower, if required, in order to give relief to the state security and other personnel in order to reduce their stress levels.

The suburban trains are in the yards since the past nearly seven weeks owing to the nationwide lockdown, though long-distance trains have now started operating for special services to transport migrants to their home states.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading