‘Resume Work by 2pm or Else...’ CM Mann’s Threat to Striking Punjab Officials as Graft Face-Off Simmers

The tension between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and state officials escalated further on Wednesday when the former directed the striking PCS and revenue officials to resume duties by 2pm and declared their strike illegal.

The chief minister has directed Chief Secretary VK Janjua to direct officials to resume duty before the set deadline, warning of strict action after that. The tension between Mann and his bureaucracy has been simmering over an ongoing protest by PCS and revenue officers and IAS officers being up in arms against the government for filing corruption cases against officials.

In an official letter to the chief secretary, Mann has asked him to suspend all those officials/employees who do not join their duties by the given time framework.

He said the officials/employees were trying to blackmail the state government by exerting pressure and protecting the corrupt. This action of employees is “blackmailing and arm twisting”, he said.

“We have zero tolerance to corruption”, he said, adding that the strike could not be tolerated by any responsible government.

The PCS officers are protesting against the “illegal” arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana over a graft case. Earlier, a senior IAS officer identified as Neelima was also booked in connection with the industrial plot scam in which a former Congress minister has been booked.

The bureaucrats have been alleging that the officials were becoming a target of the Mann government’s attempt to file cases against former Congress ministers. The IAS association also met the Mann government over the issue. The Punjab IAS association has called for an urgent meeting on Wednesday. Some senior IAS officials have also urged the association to take up the case strongly and even threatened to resign to register their protest.

Read all the Latest India News here