Retail Inflation Eases Marginally for Farm and Rural Workers in September

New Delhi: The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased only marginally to 6.25 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively in September as food prices remained high. The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers is measured in terms of Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL). Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6.25 per cent and 6.10 per cent in September from 6.32 per cent and 6.28 per cent, respectively in August, a labour ministry statement said. The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1-23 points in 20 states, it said.

Tamil Nadu with 1,234 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 816 points stood at the bottom. In case of rural workers, it recorded an increase of 2-20 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,218 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 863 points was at the bottom.

The maximum increase in CPI numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh (+23 points) and in case of rural labourers, it was Jammu & Kashmir (+20 points) mainly due to rise in prices of wheat-atta, pulses, mustard-oil, milk, onion, chillies-dry, garlic, ginger, barber charges, bus fare, vegetables and fruits etc. The All-India CPI Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for September 2020 increased by 11 points and 10 points to stand at 1,037 and 1,043 point, respectively, the statement added.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, with (+) 9.20 points and (+) 8.95 points, respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc. "The easing of inflation successively for eight months will definitely improve income of millions of workers in rural areas by putting lesser burden on their daily budgetary requirement," the statement quoted Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar as saying.

.