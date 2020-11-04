Retail Prices of Onion Show Declining Trend Ahead of Festive Season

The retail price of onions, which was on surge for past few weeks, has now stabilised and started showing a declining trend, shows a data available with the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs. It could be seen as a big relief for common people ahead of festive season.

While the price of staple bulb has been steady in Delhi (Rs 62 per kg), Mumbai (Rs 82 per kg) and Kolkata (Rs 70 per kg) for the past three days, it has come down by Rs 7 per kg from Rs 77 per kg in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the all India average retail price of onions has come down from Rs 65.51 per kg to Rs 64.85 per kg.

Moreover, it is to be noted that approximately one-third reduction in the price of onions has been recorded in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra's biggest onion market. The modal price of onion, which was Rs 5,301 per quintal on November 2, has gone down to Rs 3,400 per quintal on November 4 in Lasalgaon market.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal had last week expressed confidence that there will be no shortage of onions for consumers in the domestic market. He had said that the Centre had taken several steps to curb the exorbitant prices. "On September 14, the central government proactively and well in time, banned the export of onions, facilitated the import of onions by relaxing quarantine and fumigation norms," he said, adding that a stock limit, which is 25 MT for whole-seller and 2 MT for retailers, had been imposed since October 23. He added that three days were given to farmers in mandis for grading and packing, during which period the stock limit that had been imposed, would not apply.

The minister listed other measures taken, such as an attempt to distribute onions through the Kisan Rail; the release of 36,000 MT of onions from the central buffer stock through open market sales and states; and banning the export on onion seeds to ensure that there was no shortage.

"30,000 MT of potatoes will be imported from Bhutan. They will arrive within a few days. Approximately 10 lakh MT of potatoes will be imported and keep the prices of potatoes under control. There will be no shortage faced by consumers this festive season," he had said.