Retailers Out, Select Collectors to Control Supply: Maha's New Drug Protocol Amid Remdesivir Shortage

After record surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra, the state government have announced protocols related to the availability of Remdisivir, an anti-viral drug being used for Covid-19 patients. The state government order states that collectors will control the distribution of Remdesivir to private hospitals in all districts of the state. The drug will remain with stockists, from where the Collector will control allocation.

The order also states that for civil hospitals, stock will be provided directly by the manufacturers. Retailers and distributors have been removed from this chain to check black marketing and hoarding of the drug.

Several hospitals have complained of shortage of Remdesivir, considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications. Some places witnessed protest over the crisis over the last few days. There have also been cases of hoarding and black marketing the drug as COVID-19 makes a rapid resurgence in the country.

The government has said that the shortage is likely to last for a fortnight. The production will increase after a fortnight and will lead to the availability of over 1 lakh doses.

India earlier banned export of Remdesivir due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. In an order, the government said it has banned export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) till the pandemic situation in the country stabilises.

