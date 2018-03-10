GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Retired Air Force Man, Wife Found Dead with Throats Slit in Madhya Pradesh

Police said that as valuables and household goods had not been touched, they were also looking at personal enmity as a possible cause.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2018, 7:41 AM IST
Image for representational purpose. (Network18 Creatives)
Bhopal: An elderly couple living alone was found dead in their house on Saturday with their throats slit, police said.

The couple, identified as GK Nair (70), a retired Air Force personnel, and his wife Gomti (68), were found dead by their neighbours at their Narmada Green Valley residence under Awadhpuri police station, Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dharmendra Choudhry told PTI.

He said that the maid at the household alerted neighbours after there was no response from inside despite her repeatedly knocking on the door.

"Neighbours who peeped in from a window saw the couple lying in a pool of blood. Their throats had been slit with a sharp object," the official said.

Police said that as valuables and household goods had not been touched, they were also looking at personal enmity as a possible cause.

A reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced for information on the case and a team under the local Superintendent of Police had been formed the solve it, he added.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
