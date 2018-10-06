English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retired Andhra Judge and Wife Commit Suicide on Tirupati Railway Track
A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta at forenoon
Loading...
Tirupati: A retired district judge of Andhra Pradesh and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping under running trains here on Friday, police said.
A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta at forenoon, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.
After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi (56) also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said on Friday night.
A resident of Tirupati, the former judicial official P Sudhakar (65) was found lying dead on a rail track between Tirupati-Renigunta at forenoon, they said, adding that ill health is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step.
After coming to know of the death of her husband, his wife P Varalakshmi (56) also killed herself by jumping under another train at the same spot, police said on Friday night.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
- Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor will Feature in 'Emotional and Hysterical' Episode
- Pro Kabaddi: With Edachery Bhaskaran in the Ranks, Tamil Thalaivas Look to Make a Lasting Impression
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...