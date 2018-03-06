English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retired Army Jawan Commits Suicide in Nashik
Santosh Kumar Maheshwar Choudhuri, who lived with his family in Vadnergaon village near the city, shot himself with his father's rifle at an open place near his home last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Kokate said.
Nashik: A 42-year-old retired Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at a village in the district, police said on Tuesday.
Santosh Kumar Maheshwar Choudhuri, who lived with his family in Vadnergaon village near the city, shot himself with his father's rifle at an open place near his home last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Kokate said.
He took the extreme step when the other family members had gone to another village to attend a marriage function, Upnagar police station inspector Prabhakar Rayate said.
"A purported suicide note was found near the body in which the deceased mentioned that nobody from his family should be held responsible for his extreme step. The body was sent to the Nashik civil hospital for postmortem," he added.
Choudhuri had retired from the Army in 2012, the DCP said.
The deceased's father had a licensed 12 bore rifle, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.
