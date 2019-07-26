Take the pledge to vote

Retired Army Officer Files PIL to Ban Lawmakers From Taking Up Other Professions While in Service

Petitioner Anil Kabotra pointed out that while doctors, judges, teachers and other government servants cannot take up other professions while in service, a Member of Parliament or a Legislative Assembly can practice other professions.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A retired army officer from Haryana has asked the Supreme Court to issue broad guidelines to bar lawmakers from taking up any other profession till they demit office.

In a public interest petition filed on Thursday, Anil Kabotra said MPs and MLAs were public servants under Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, but several of them were too preoccupied with other professional or business-related work to take part in House debates, the Telegraph reported.

“Lack of accountability and disinterest in discharging their noble constitutional duty by several MPs has given rise to the present petition. In view of the absolute gap in this important area, it is necessary that this Hon’ble Court laid down broad guidelines consistent with the constitutional oath in the larger public interest, till Parliament comes up with appropriate legislation,” the retired officer wrote in his petition.

Kabotra pointed out that while doctors, judges, teachers and other government servants cannot take up other professions while in service, a Member of Parliament or a Legislative Assembly, who is not only a public servant but also a lawmaker, can practice other professions, “which is arbitrary, irrational and offends Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.”

The PIL is yet to be listed for a formal hearing and may be taken up next week.

