Retired Army Officer's Wife Found Dead at Their Noida Residence

New Delhi: The wife of a retired Army officer was found dead at their Noida residence on Tuesday night.

The body of Kuldeep Kaur, who was married to Captain (retired) Navjot Singh, was found at their home in Sector-31. Kaur was 60 years old, the ANI reported.

A case has been registered and an investigating is underway, the police said.

On June 20, body of an 84-year-old woman was found in a badly decomposed state at her house in Sector 37, Noida. Anita Khanna had been living alone after her husband died a few years ago.

