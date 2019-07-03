English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retired Army Officer's Wife Found Dead at Their Noida Residence
The body of Kuldeep Kaur, who was married to Captain (retired) Navjot Singh, was found at their residence in Sector-31, Noida.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The wife of a retired Army officer was found dead at their Noida residence on Tuesday night.
The body of Kuldeep Kaur, who was married to Captain (retired) Navjot Singh, was found at their home in Sector-31. Kaur was 60 years old, the ANI reported.
Kuldeep Kaur, a 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence in Noida, Sector 31. Case registered, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/smcORNJItK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2019
A case has been registered and an investigating is underway, the police said.
On June 20, body of an 84-year-old woman was found in a badly decomposed state at her house in Sector 37, Noida. Anita Khanna had been living alone after her husband died a few years ago.
