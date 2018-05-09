GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Retired Assam Teacher Speaks About Poor Roads at Event, Minister Cuts Him Off

A video clip of the incident, which took place during a Swach Bharat event, went viral on social media, sparking off protests in Assam. People gathered in front of Union Minister Rajen Gohain's house to protest and student protesters even burnt his effigies.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Retired Assam Teacher Speaks About Poor Roads at Event, Minister Cuts Him Off
(File Photo of Union Minister Rajen Gohain | Source: PIB)
Nagaon: A former teacher in Assam's Nagaon district earned the wrath of Union Minister Rajen Gohain apparently for highlighting the poor condition of roads in his locality at an event held in Nagaon as the Minister of State for Railways cut his speech short and chided him for "raising the issue in public".

The incident took place during a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event and was covered by local TV channels.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media sparking off protests on Tuesday. People gathered in front of the Union minister's house in Nagaon and protested against his remarks.




During the event, the teacher, who was present on the stage as one of the senior citizens of Nagaon, was speaking about the poor road condition in the area.

"You can come with me to see the real condition of the roads, then you can decide if I am speaking the truth or not," he said.

A visibly agitated Gohain interrupted the teacher asking, "Why are you raising such issues? What benefits are you trying to draw? You have come with an ill-motive."

"If you have any complaint you should have approached me personally and not in front of the public. What nonsense!" he went on to add.

The man then took a seat in a row behind the minister's. However, Gohain walked up to him and was seen having an animated talk.

The minister's remarks evoked strong protests from school teachers and students, who burnt effigies of Gohain in front of his house in Nagaon town and shouted slogans demanding that he publicly appologise to the teacher for "humiliating" him.

Gohain was unapologetic when asked by reporters during the day in Nagaon if he would apologise. "Why should I?" he shot back to queries.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You