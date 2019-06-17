Retired Cop, Wife Found Living With Daughter's Decomposed Body in UP
The decomposed body, found at the house of a retired police inspector in Mirzapur, was sent for post mortem.
Representational Image.
Mirzapur: A retired Inspector and his wife were found to be living with their daughter's month-old decomposed body in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.
The neighbours informed the police about a stench coming from Dilawar Siddiqui's house in Hayat Nagar area. The police forced their way into the house and found the corpse. The body was sent for post mortem.
Superitendent of Police Prakash Swarup Pandey said that the neighbours had made similar complaint about a fortnight ago but Siddiqui turned the police away saying all was well in his family.
"The couple, it appears, is mentally disturbed and he kept telling us that his daughter was alive and sleeping," Pandey said.
The post mortem report will reveal the cause of death of the deceased and further action would be taken thereafter, he added. The neighbours said that the couple never interacted with them and always remained aloof.
