Retired DU Professor Loses Rs 60K in Credit Card Reward Points Fraud

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a retired Delhi University professor on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, police said on Friday.

The 73-year-old DU professor had filed a complaint last year alleging that he received bulk messages from the accused, offering him to redeem credit card points. He uploaded his card details on the web-link, following which Rs 60,000 were deducted from his credit card, a senior police officer said.

The accused, Vikas Jha, bought Amazon gift cards from the money and later sold them, police said.

During investigation, the gift cards purchased from the alleged transaction was analysed. Details of the person who redeemed the alleged gift cards were collected, they said.

"It was found that a woman, Ashu, had redeemed those gift cards in Hyderabad. She informed that her brother Imran bought the gift cards from an online website from one Adarsh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The IP address and the mobile used by Adarsh were analysed and it was found to be the same which was used to cheat the professor. Further, the IP address was found to be registered in the name of Jha, who was in judicial custody, police said.

Jha was lodged in a Delhi jail and has been rearrested in connection with another cheating case, they said.

He was arrested for allegedly cheating an official posted at the Lieutenant Governor's office last year, police said.

During interrogation, Jha disclosed that he sent a link to many people seeking details such as card number, CVV number, date of expiry, MPIN, mail ID and password, they said.

He used the information uploaded by the victim for transaction on his Amazon Pay account. He sold several gift cards online on a website, police added.