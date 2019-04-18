Retired IAS Officer Who Converted to Islam Becomes Hindu Again to File Lok Sabha Nomination

: A retired IAS officer, who adopted Islam three years back while serving as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Rajasthan government, has again introduced himself as a Hindu while filing his nomination papers as the BSP candidate for the Jaipur Parliamentary seat.On December 31, 2015, the then Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Umrav Salodiya triggered a controversy by converting to Islam in protest against not being promoted as Chief Secretary of the state. He also took a new name - Umraav Khan.Alleging bias against him on caste grounds since he belongs to the Dalit community, the officer also quit government service six months before he was due to retire.However, this retired officer has again introduced himself as a Hindu when he filed his nomination papers here on Tuesday.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate explained this contradiction, saying "I could not get permission from the Central government to issue the gazette notification for a name change and hence have to submit my earlier name.""I have written to the concerned officials but could not get any answer from them," he added.He also asserted that he remains firm on his conversion and considers himself a follower of Islam."I am contesting the elections to ensure that Dalits get their due rights. Looking at my seniority, I should have been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the state which was not done," he added.