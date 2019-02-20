English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retired IPS Officer Found Lying Dead in Pool of Blood in West Bengal, Note Recovered
IPS officer Gaurab Chandra Dutta was found lying in a pool of blood and a note was recovered near his body.
Representative Image.
Kolkata: Retired IPS officer Gaurab Chandra Dutta was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his flat in Salt Lake area Tuesday evening, police said.
According to police, Dutta was found lying in a pool of blood and a note was recovered near his body.
Dutta, who had solved several important cases during his tenure, had retired last year.
He used to live alone in his house, police said.
"We have started an investigation into the case," an official of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate said
