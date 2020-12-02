Retired Justice Karnan Arrested by TN Police Over Offensive Social Media Posts Against Judiciary

The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested retired High Court Judge Justice CS Karnan in connection with offensive videos and social media posts containing objectionable comments and threats of sexual violence against judicial officials and their family members.

Karnan had allegedly released the videos after which several lawyers had written to the Chief Justice of India for action against him. The apex court had asked them to approach appropriate authorities.

In October, the Cyber Crime Wing of Chennai Police had registered a case against Karnan. The complaint was filed by a non-practising advocate, S Devika, a non-aggrieved party and Karnan's contention was that only an aggrieved party can file a complaint against any person.

Nevertheless, Karnan had appeared before the police for inquiry.

It may be recalled that when Karnan was a Judge in the Calcutta High Court, he was sentenced to six-month jail for contempt of court in 2017 by the Supreme Court. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police and served jail term.