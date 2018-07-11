English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Retired Naval Captain Jailed In 7,000 Page Navy War Room Leak Case
CBI Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal announced the sentence on Captain Salam Singh Rathore, 63, under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act for possessing secret defence documents.
File Photo of CBI logo.
New Delhi: A special court here on Wednesday sentenced former naval officer, Captain Salam Singh Rathore, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2005 Naval War Room leak case.
