1-min read

Retired Naval Captain Jailed In 7,000 Page Navy War Room Leak Case

CBI Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal announced the sentence on Captain Salam Singh Rathore, 63, under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act for possessing secret defence documents.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:July 11, 2018, 11:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A special court here on Wednesday sentenced former naval officer, Captain Salam Singh Rathore, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2005 Naval War Room leak case.

Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal announced the sentence on Rathore, 63, who was on July 7 convicted under Section 3(1)(c) of the Official Secrets Act for possessing secret defence documents.

A case was registered in March 2006 over the leak of about 7,000 pages of defence information of a sensitive nature from the Naval War Room and the Indian Air Force headquarters, on a reference from the Defence Ministry after separate inquiries by both the service.

