CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » Retired Police Officer Dies After Fire Engulfs House in Lucknow
1-MIN READ

Retired Police Officer Dies After Fire Engulfs House in Lucknow

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 10:30 IST

Lucknow, India

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey's house, trapping him and his family

A fire broke out on Saturday in the house of a retired Inspector General (IG) of Police in Lucknow, who died while his wife and son were injured in the blaze.

Police said the incident took place in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar locality at 11 pm on Saturday. The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey’s house trapping him and his family, SHO, Ghazipur police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Pandey, 70, was pulled out by a team of fire personnel, along with his wife Aruna and son Shashank, who were all in an unconscious state and were rushed them to hospital. The retired officer died at the hospital.

The condition of others is stated to be out of danger. A detailed probe is on in the matter and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 23, 2022, 10:30 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 10:30 IST