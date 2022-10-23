Retired Police Officer Dies After Fire Engulfs House in Lucknow

A fire broke out on Saturday in the house of a retired Inspector General (IG) of Police in Lucknow, who died while his wife and son were injured in the blaze.

Police said the incident took place in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar locality at 11 pm on Saturday. The fire broke out on the first floor of retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey’s house trapping him and his family, SHO, Ghazipur police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Pandey, 70, was pulled out by a team of fire personnel, along with his wife Aruna and son Shashank, who were all in an unconscious state and were rushed them to hospital. The retired officer died at the hospital.

The condition of others is stated to be out of danger. A detailed probe is on in the matter and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

