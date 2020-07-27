Call to Migrants for Return, Appeal to Traders & Online Portal: Kejriwal's Delhi Revival Plan as City's Virus Situation Improves

Requesting migrants to return to Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched 'Rozagaar Bazaar', an online portal, promising labourers jobs in the national capital. He appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

"When the pandemic hit the lands, many lost their jobs and millions migrated back to their place in fear and lack of basic necessities. The economy has to be revived now that the situation of the pandemic has improved. I request all the laborers to come back. All the industry owners and construction contractors are seeking laborers," the chief minister said.

The portal — jobs.delhi.gov.in — will serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," he said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform." Kejriwal said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work.

The government also urged the youth to help migrants labourers, who do not know how to use smartphones, websites and apps. "We request the young generation to help laborers who are seeking work near them and register them on the job portal," said labour minister Gopal Rai.

He also clarified that the portal is open for all and does not require any kind of payment. "If anyone asks for cash or acts like a mediator in-between charging for their services, it’s a scam and one should not fall for it," Rai warned.

Kejriwal expressed happiness that Delhi managed to bring the coronavirus "under control" without going back to the lockdown that other cities and states were doing. He said Delhi was registering a sustained lowering of Covid-19 cases at a time the infections were increasing in the country and worldwide.

The chief minister pointed out that the recovery rate in Delhi had gone up to 88 per cent and the positivity ratio had dropped from around 35 per cent in June to 5 per cent currently. Deaths are also lower as compared to June and only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, while 12,500 beds are empty, he added.