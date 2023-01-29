CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » ‘Return My Money for Daughter's Marriage’: MP Businessman Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife
1-MIN READ

‘Return My Money for Daughter's Marriage’: MP Businessman Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 22:28 IST

Bhopal, India

Based on the suicide note, the police have started an investigation. (Representational image/PTI)

Based on the suicide note, the police have started an investigation. (Representational image/PTI)

A video recorded by Seth before the suicide shows him crying while naming those did not repay money they borrowed from him

A textile businessman allegedly died by suicide after he shot her wife dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna on Saturday. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot where the bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

The deceased businessman, Sanjay Seth, a Bageshwar Dham’s devotee, wrote in his suicide note, “Guruji, forgive me. If I get another birth, I will get it only as your staunch devotee."

A video recorded by Seth before the suicide shows him crying while naming those did not repay money they borrowed from him, NDTV reported.

“Please return my money for the sake of my children, my daughter’s marriage. Organise her wedding in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, my daughter has money in her account — Rs 29 lakh is kept in the locker. My wife and I are both going away, unable to live… There is a lot of jewellery for the daughter… My children, forgive me," he said.

Based on the suicide note, the police have started an investigation.

Sanjay Seth lived with his wife Meenu were not alone in the house at the time of incident. When family members heard gunshots, they rushed to the couple’s room and found Meenu dead while Sanjay was still breathing. However, Sanjay also lost his life before his family members could take him to the hospital.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. suicide
first published:January 29, 2023, 22:21 IST
last updated:January 29, 2023, 22:28 IST
Read More