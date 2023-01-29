A textile businessman allegedly died by suicide after he shot her wife dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna on Saturday. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot where the bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

The deceased businessman, Sanjay Seth, a Bageshwar Dham’s devotee, wrote in his suicide note, “Guruji, forgive me. If I get another birth, I will get it only as your staunch devotee."

A video recorded by Seth before the suicide shows him crying while naming those did not repay money they borrowed from him, NDTV reported.

“Please return my money for the sake of my children, my daughter’s marriage. Organise her wedding in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, my daughter has money in her account — Rs 29 lakh is kept in the locker. My wife and I are both going away, unable to live… There is a lot of jewellery for the daughter… My children, forgive me," he said.

Based on the suicide note, the police have started an investigation.

Sanjay Seth lived with his wife Meenu were not alone in the house at the time of incident. When family members heard gunshots, they rushed to the couple’s room and found Meenu dead while Sanjay was still breathing. However, Sanjay also lost his life before his family members could take him to the hospital.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

