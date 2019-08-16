Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Return of Kashmiri Pandits Possible Only with Support of Stakeholders: Adviser to J&K Governor

Farooq Khan said the government was committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Return of Kashmiri Pandits Possible Only with Support of Stakeholders: Adviser to J&K Governor
Kashmiri pandits raising slogans during a rally in Jammu. (Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...

Jammu: Adviser to J&K Governor, Farooq Khan, has said the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.

"The complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including the civil society of Kashmir, who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," Khan said on Thursday.

He said the government was committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Khan further said the process for the recruitment against 3,000 posts for the migrants and the construction of transit accommodations for the migrant employees serving in the Valley would start soon.

The statement came in the wake of hopes for the return of over 3 lakh displaced pandits to the Valley after the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram