Return of Kashmiri Pandits Possible Only with Support of Stakeholders: Adviser to J&K Governor
Farooq Khan said the government was committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
Kashmiri pandits raising slogans during a rally in Jammu. (Image for representation: PTI)
Jammu: Adviser to J&K Governor, Farooq Khan, has said the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.
"The complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including the civil society of Kashmir, who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," Khan said on Thursday.
He said the government was committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
Khan further said the process for the recruitment against 3,000 posts for the migrants and the construction of transit accommodations for the migrant employees serving in the Valley would start soon.
The statement came in the wake of hopes for the return of over 3 lakh displaced pandits to the Valley after the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World
- Batla House Movie Review: Fascinating Premise But Potential for Much More
- YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post