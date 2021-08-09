Return, Rehabilitation Policies for Kashmiri Pandits Never Driven by Sincere Design: Panun Kashmir

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Policies of successive governments for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits have never been driven by a ”sincere design”, alleged Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing the community, on Sunday. Reiterating the demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the community in the Valley, Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should look into employment policy for Hindus of Kashmir to seek their return.

”It is our considered view that the return and rehabilitation policies of successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir for Hindus of Kashmir have never been driven by a sincere design to seek their permanent and sustainable return,” he said. Referring to the developments in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces, Chrungoo said the worst dangers are looming large over the horizon.

August 09, 2021