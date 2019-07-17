‘Return Request Rejected’: How Pakistan Media Reported ICJ Verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice verdict that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and grant him consular access was presented by Pakistan media as a victory for the Imran Khan government.

Major publications like the Dawn, The Express Tribune PK and Geo TV reported that ICJ ruling was dismissive of India’s plea for acquittal and release of Jadhav.

Calling Jadhav a ‘self-confessed Indian spy’, they emphasized on the rejection of India’s plea for annulment of the military court order at The Hague.

While Geo TV ran the headline ‘ICJ dismisses India’s plea for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal, release’, Dawn said ‘ICJ rejects India’s plea for Jadhav's return, grants consular access’ in its headline.

On Wednesday, the ICJ announced its verdict on India’s petition challenging the death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. In the verdict, Jadhav has been allowed consular access and Pakistan has been asked to have an “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

According to the Pakistan news reports, “Jadhav, a serving commander in the Indian Navy working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan. June 2017, the Indian spy filed a mercy petition against his death penalty while India approached the ICJ against the conviction. The ICJ stayed his execution.”

The news websites of Pakistan media also ran the hyper link to Jadhav’s confessional statement transcript. “Pakistan had rejected all Indian allegations. It said the evidence obtained from Jadhav after his arrest and during the criminal process leading to his conviction was amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan,”

said Dawn.

According to GeoTV, “The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday found that India’s submission pertaining to the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s could not be upheld.”

The Pakistan media mentioned that according to the ICJ, Pakistan “deprived India the right to communicate and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation and thereby breached the obligations under Article 36, paragraph 1 (a) and (c), of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

“Islamic Republic of Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officer’s access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” read the verdict.

Pakistan’s relations with India became tense, and New Delhi approached the ICJ to hear the case.

On May 18, 2017, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Jadhav until a final decision was made in the proceedings.