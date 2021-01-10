Returned to Warship Post Leave, 22-yr-old Sailor Dies on Board; Service Rifle Found Next to Him

A 22-year-old Indian Navy sailor has died due to a bullet injury, a Navy spokesperson said on Sunday. The sailor, identified as Ramesh Choudhary, posted on board warship INS Betwa at Mumbai, was on Sunday morning found dead due to a bullet injury, the spokesperson said in a release.

The sailor's service issue rifle was found next to him, the release said, but did not specify if it was suicide. INS Betwa is a Brahmaputra-class guided missile frigate currently in service with the Indian Navy. The ship is named after the Betwa River.

The unmarried sailor, who had just returned to the ship post leave, hails from Jodhpur and is survived by his parents and a younger sister. The matter is under investigation by the police with the assistance of naval authorities, release added.

.