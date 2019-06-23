Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Returning from Daughter's Engagement, Madhya Pradesh Cop Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire

The incident occurred when the sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as the incharge of Leemachauhan police station in Rajgarh district, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Returning from Daughter's Engagement, Madhya Pradesh Cop Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire
For Representation
Loading...

Rajgarh: A police sub-inspector on his way home after attending engagement of his daughter was charred to death Sunday when his car caught fire following a collision with a truck near Panwadi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred when the sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as the incharge of Leemachauhan police station in Rajgarh district, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nagendra Singh Bais said that following a collision, Tiwari's car erupted into flames trapping him inside.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram