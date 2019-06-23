English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Returning from Daughter's Engagement, Madhya Pradesh Cop Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire
The incident occurred when the sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as the incharge of Leemachauhan police station in Rajgarh district, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.
For Representation
Loading...
Rajgarh: A police sub-inspector on his way home after attending engagement of his daughter was charred to death Sunday when his car caught fire following a collision with a truck near Panwadi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.
The incident occurred when the sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as the incharge of Leemachauhan police station in Rajgarh district, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nagendra Singh Bais said that following a collision, Tiwari's car erupted into flames trapping him inside.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Washed-out Matches May Cost Insurers Rs 100 Crore
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results