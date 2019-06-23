Returning from Daughter's Engagement, Madhya Pradesh Cop Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire

Rajgarh: A police sub-inspector on his way home after attending engagement of his daughter was charred to death Sunday when his car caught fire following a collision with a truck near Panwadi village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred when the sub-inspector Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as the incharge of Leemachauhan police station in Rajgarh district, was returning home from Allahabad via Bhopal.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nagendra Singh Bais said that following a collision, Tiwari's car erupted into flames trapping him inside.