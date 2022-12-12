CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Returning from Picnic Near Mumbai, School Bus with Children Overturns; 2 Students Dead
1-MIN READ

Returning from Picnic Near Mumbai, School Bus with Children Overturns; 2 Students Dead

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 09:47 IST

Mumbai, India

The two students who died in the fateful accident have been identified as Hitika Deepak Khanna and Raj Mahatre.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

The two students who died in the fateful accident have been identified as Hitika Deepak Khanna and Raj Mahatre.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

The accident took place near Raigad district's Khopoli while the group was returning to Chembur from a picnic at 'Wet N Joy Waterpark & Amusement Park'

At least two school students were killed and several injured after a bus carrying a total of 52 passengers, including 48 students, overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday. The accident took place near Raigad district’s Khopoli while the group was returning to Chembur from a picnic at ‘Wet N Joy Waterpark & Amusement Park’.

The two students who died in the fateful accident have been identified as Hitika Deepak Khanna and Raj Mahatre. At least passengers on board the bus are said to be injured.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

first published:December 12, 2022, 09:47 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 09:47 IST