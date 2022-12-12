Returning from Picnic Near Mumbai, School Bus with Children Overturns; 2 Students Dead

At least two school students were killed and several injured after a bus carrying a total of 52 passengers, including 48 students, overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday. The accident took place near Raigad district’s Khopoli while the group was returning to Chembur from a picnic at ‘Wet N Joy Waterpark & Amusement Park’.

The two students who died in the fateful accident have been identified as Hitika Deepak Khanna and Raj Mahatre. At least passengers on board the bus are said to be injured.

(details awaited)

