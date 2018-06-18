English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reunion Turns Tragic as Three Friends Drown in Sea in Andhra Pradesh
Police said around 15 students of the 2005-06 batch of Parawada High School met at the beach to celebrate the reunion.
Image for Representation Only. (PTI)
Visakhapatnam: A school reunion turned tragic for a group of friends who had gone to Mutyalammapalem beach on Sunday as three of them drowned in the sea and one went missing.
Police said around 15 students of the 2005-06 batch of Parawada High School met at the beach to celebrate the reunion.
While some students left at around 4.30 pm, five of them ventured into the sea, despite police warning, they said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Zone), Rammohan Rao said police at the beach advised them not to venture into the waters as the beach has turned a death trap for many visitors.
"But when our team left for routine beat inspection of the village, they entered the waters for a swim. All the five were caught in strong currents and dragged deep into the sea," he added.
The team returned immediately and seeing them being dragged away, rescued one of them, he said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
