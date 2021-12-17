A baffling incident that happened in Maharashtra’s Beed district has showed even animals take revenge. After a few dogs allegedly killed a monkey infant, troops of the area have been on a rampage killing pups. In the past month, monkeys were said to have killed around 250 pups by throwing them down from heights.

This strange incident took place in Majalgaon in Beed district. The moment a troop of monkeys in the area see a pup, it catches the pup and takes it to a place of considerable height and throws it down. It is said that in the past one month monkeys have killed at least 250 pups.

Some 10 kilometer away from Majalgaon, there is a village called Lavool which has a population of around 5000 but not a single pup is left in this village now. Residents of this village have contacted forest department officials to catch monkeys around the area. The forest department officials who visited the place were not able to catch even a single monkey.

The villagers say that monkeys are taking revenge. They say that the whole thing started when some dogs killed a baby monkey. After this, the monkeys started killing pups in the area by throwing them off from the top of a tree or a building.

After the forest department officials failed in catching the rampaging monkeys, villagers themselves came forward to save pups of their village. But the monkeys attacking them in retaliation some men have even fallen from buildings and injured themselves while trying to save pups.

Monkeys have killed almost all the pups in the village and now, villagers say that there are hardly any pups left in their village. But monkeys have not stopped. Troops have started targeting small kids. School-going kids are being attacked by the monkeys and this has created panic among the villagers.

