Revenue Intelligence Officers Guised As Passengers Nab Smugglers Carrying 11 Kg Gold

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers caught two smugglers with over 11 kg gold across the Indo-Bangla border, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday .The interception was made at the Majhdia railway station in Nadia district near the border on Monday.Acting on input about a syndicate involved in gold smuggling, the DRI officials laid out an elaborate plan and in a skilfully-executed operation boarded the train in the guise of laymen, scanned the passengers and successfully identified the two persons as carriers of the contraband.The officers then intercepted the duo as they were deboarding the Gede-Ranaghat local train at Majhdia, the statement said.Search of the persons resulted in the recovery and seizure of 100 biscuits of foreign-origin gold of 116.64 g each, totally weighing 11.66 kg valued at Rs 3.77 crore concealed in specially-tailored waist belts, it said.The duo has been arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate, who has remanded them to judicial custody.The DRI has seized about 395 kg of gold and gold jewellery valued close to Rs 123 crore in this current financial year.The seized gold is believed to be smuggled from India's land borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China, it said.