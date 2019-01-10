English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Revenue Intelligence Officers Guised As Passengers Nab Smugglers Carrying 11 Kg Gold
The duo has been arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate, who has remanded them to judicial custody.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers caught two smugglers with over 11 kg gold across the Indo-Bangla border, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday .
The interception was made at the Majhdia railway station in Nadia district near the border on Monday.
Acting on input about a syndicate involved in gold smuggling, the DRI officials laid out an elaborate plan and in a skilfully-executed operation boarded the train in the guise of laymen, scanned the passengers and successfully identified the two persons as carriers of the contraband.
The officers then intercepted the duo as they were deboarding the Gede-Ranaghat local train at Majhdia, the statement said.
Search of the persons resulted in the recovery and seizure of 100 biscuits of foreign-origin gold of 116.64 g each, totally weighing 11.66 kg valued at Rs 3.77 crore concealed in specially-tailored waist belts, it said.
The duo has been arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate, who has remanded them to judicial custody.
The DRI has seized about 395 kg of gold and gold jewellery valued close to Rs 123 crore in this current financial year.
The seized gold is believed to be smuggled from India's land borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China, it said.
The interception was made at the Majhdia railway station in Nadia district near the border on Monday.
Acting on input about a syndicate involved in gold smuggling, the DRI officials laid out an elaborate plan and in a skilfully-executed operation boarded the train in the guise of laymen, scanned the passengers and successfully identified the two persons as carriers of the contraband.
The officers then intercepted the duo as they were deboarding the Gede-Ranaghat local train at Majhdia, the statement said.
Search of the persons resulted in the recovery and seizure of 100 biscuits of foreign-origin gold of 116.64 g each, totally weighing 11.66 kg valued at Rs 3.77 crore concealed in specially-tailored waist belts, it said.
The duo has been arrested and produced before the judicial magistrate, who has remanded them to judicial custody.
The DRI has seized about 395 kg of gold and gold jewellery valued close to Rs 123 crore in this current financial year.
The seized gold is believed to be smuggled from India's land borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results