Revenue Official Held for Misbehaving with Female Passenger While Travelling in a Bus in Kerala

The incident occurred at 1 am on Wednesday on a bus that was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

PTI

October 9, 2019
Malappuram (Kerala): A state Revenue officer was arrested early on Wednesday after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger while travelling in a bus, police said.

The bus was proceeding from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the woman passenger was seated next to the accused, Joy, Sub Registrar of Kanhangad. The incident occurred at 1 AM on Wednesday when the passengers were asleep, they said.

The woman raised an alarm after the man touched her inappropriately. The highway police was contacted at nearby Vettichira, who informed Kadampuzha police station about the incident,

they added.

The woman passenger was on her way to Mangaluru. Police said a case under sect 354 (A) IPC (sexual harrassment) has been registered against Joy, who was arrested and produced before the court.

