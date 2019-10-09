Revenue Official Held for Misbehaving with Female Passenger While Travelling in a Bus in Kerala
The incident occurred at 1 am on Wednesday on a bus that was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.
Representative image.
Malappuram (Kerala): A state Revenue officer was arrested early on Wednesday after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger while travelling in a bus, police said.
The bus was proceeding from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and the woman passenger was seated next to the accused, Joy, Sub Registrar of Kanhangad. The incident occurred at 1 AM on Wednesday when the passengers were asleep, they said.
The woman raised an alarm after the man touched her inappropriately. The highway police was contacted at nearby Vettichira, who informed Kadampuzha police station about the incident,
they added.
The woman passenger was on her way to Mangaluru. Police said a case under sect 354 (A) IPC (sexual harrassment) has been registered against Joy, who was arrested and produced before the court.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS