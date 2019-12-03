Take the pledge to vote

Revenue Surplus over Last Five Years Possible as Delhi Has Non-corrupt Govt, Says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that this was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: A day after the CAG report said that the Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted it was possible as the national capital has a "non-corrupt government".

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Five years of increased expenditure on schools, hospitals, water and power - all this while maintaining revenue surplus and improving Delhi's fiscal health...(sic)"

"This was possible because Delhi has a non-corrupt govt which uses every paisa of taxpayer money on public welfare," he said.

