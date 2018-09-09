Review Litigation Policy, File Report: SC Directs Tamil Nadu Transport Corp Chief

: The chief of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) has been directed by the Supreme Court to review the litigation policy of the corporation so as to make certain that negligence by its officers does not lead to loss of public exchequer.Expressing "shock" at the casual attitude of the officials of the TNSTC, the top court directed that the Managing Director of the corporation must file an affidavit after doing the needful."A report on the action taken and the framing of an appropriate litigation policy shall be filed by the Managing Director of the corporation," said the court in a recent order.The apex court issued the directive after it came across a clutch of cases where the TNSTC had filed its appeal after inordinate delay, not just before the Supreme Court but also before the Madras High Court, which was the first forum of appeal.In one of these cases relating to a workman, the corporation filed its appeal before the HC after a delay of 1,257 days. And when the case had to be filed before the Supreme Court, a delay of 727 days took place yet again.There was no justifiable explanation for the delay of almost six years in taking the matter before appellate fora and the court said there should be an inquiry into whether the officers have been diligent in prosecuting cases is something to be looked into."We direct the Managing Director of the Corporation to look into the litigation policy of the corporation and ensure that the corporation is not put to any loss by the casual and negligent approach on the part of those connected with litigation," ordered the court, and also dismissed the appeal by the TNSTC.The report by the Managing Director is expected to be filed sometime in September.