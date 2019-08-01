English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
At a price tag of Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speed Twin is one of the most affordable 1200cc motorcycle that you can buy in India, and surprisingly, it is also one of the best.
At a price tag of Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speed Twin is one of the most affordable 1200cc motorcycle that you can buy in India, and surprisingly, it is also one of the best. The Triumph Speed Twin has enough performance for your weekend hooliganism, enough practicality for your weekday commutes and one of the best build and finish quality in its segment.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
