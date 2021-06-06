The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Sunday released a slew of guidelines to be followed in the fresh phase of unlocking in Noida as the number of active coronavirus cases dropped to 677 in Ghaziabad and 665 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 53 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,585, with 655 active cases while 116 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed. Ghaziabad’s overall case tally surged to 55,199 with 26 new cases, while it had 677 active cases even as 75 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed. The overall recoveries reached 61,475 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,075 in Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 22,877 from 25,546 on Thursday while the death toll surged to 21,031 on Friday, the data showed.

Here are the new rules pertaining to the unlock starting from June 7:

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday while vegetable markets located in the densely populated areas will function in open places.

Only home delivery from restaurants will be allowed. Street hawkers and vendors with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing will be allowed to carry out their work.

There will be a complete curfew on weekends after Friday 7 PM. Over the weekend cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will be carried out.

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 percent attendance on rotation. A Covid help desk must be established at all offices.

Industrial units will stay open following Covid appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk.

Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession while only 25 members will be allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation.

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home. No employee will be allowed to the offices with symptoms. Setting up of a Covid help desk has been made mandatory.

Screening of passengers to be done as per appropriate guidelines. 2 Passengers will be allowed in 3 wheelers, 3 in e-rickshaw, and 4 in 4 wheelers all subject to propers distancing and wearing of masks.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed. Online classes have been aked to continue for students. In addition coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will also remain closed.

India logged in 1.14 lakh new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 2,667. The country’s overall caseload now stands at 2.88 crore, while total fatalities amount to 3.46 lakh.

