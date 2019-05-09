English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Revived Network Connectivity in Large Parts of Cyclone-hit Odisha: Vodafone Idea
The operator said over 1,500 sites have been revived since the day the cyclone hit the coast.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Thursday said it has managed to restore network connectivity in large parts of Odisha, including key location of Puri, which were hit by Cyclone Fani.
The operator said over 1,500 sites have been revived since the day the cyclone hit the coast, enabling not only Vodafone Idea customers but also 4.5 lakh mobile users of other operators to use its network on roaming arrangements.
"VIL (Vodafone Idea Ltd) became the first operator to restore services in key locations of Puri, within a short span of time, and its 3G and 4G services are now available across the majority of the network in the impacted areas," the company said in a statement.
