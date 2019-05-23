English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rewa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rewa (रीवा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Rewa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.19%. The estimated literacy level of Rewa is 71.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janardan Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,68,726 votes which was 20.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Deoraj Singh Patel of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,021 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 28.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.34% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rewa was: Janardan Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,21,800 men, 7,22,919 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rewa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rewa is: 24.75 81.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रीवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রেওয়া, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); रीवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રેવા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ரேவா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రేవా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರೇವಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റെവാ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
INC
Siddharth Tiwari "Raj"
INC
LEADING
Rewa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Vikash Singh Patel
IND
--
--
Sushil Mishra (Sabake Maharaj)
IND
--
--
Sanat Kumar
IND
--
--
Ram Kalesh Saket
INC
--
--
Siddharth Tiwari "Raj"
BMP
--
--
Dr. Arun Kumar Satnami
ADVP
--
--
Babulal Kol
ABAP
--
--
Badri Prasad Kushwaha
JSMP
--
--
Chhotu Kol
SHJNP
--
--
Arun Gautam
IND
--
--
Brahm Datta Mishra
BJP
--
--
Janardan Mishra
SPKP
--
--
Shakuntala Mishra
BSCP
--
--
Reeta Tripathi
PPI(D)
--
--
Ram Gopal Singh Patel
KRJP
--
--
Mahendra Kumar Tiwari
SUP
--
--
Shiv Kumar Mishra
RSAD
--
--
Siyasharan Kevat
IND
--
--
Devendra Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Akhilesh Saket
KPOI
--
--
Subhranshu Dwivedi - Padari
AVP
--
--
Sunit Pandey 'Sumit'
CPI(M)
--
--
Girijesh Singh Senger
