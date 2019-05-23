Rewa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Siddharth Tiwari "Raj" INC Siddharth Tiwari "Raj" LEADING

Rewa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Vikash Singh Patel IND -- -- Sushil Mishra (Sabake Maharaj) IND -- -- Sanat Kumar IND -- -- Ram Kalesh Saket INC -- -- Siddharth Tiwari "Raj" BMP -- -- Dr. Arun Kumar Satnami ADVP -- -- Babulal Kol ABAP -- -- Badri Prasad Kushwaha JSMP -- -- Chhotu Kol SHJNP -- -- Arun Gautam IND -- -- Brahm Datta Mishra BJP -- -- Janardan Mishra Leading SPKP -- -- Shakuntala Mishra BSCP -- -- Reeta Tripathi PPI(D) -- -- Ram Gopal Singh Patel KRJP -- -- Mahendra Kumar Tiwari SUP -- -- Shiv Kumar Mishra RSAD -- -- Siyasharan Kevat IND -- -- Devendra Kumar Mishra IND -- -- Akhilesh Saket KPOI -- -- Subhranshu Dwivedi - Padari AVP -- -- Sunit Pandey 'Sumit' CPI(M) -- -- Girijesh Singh Senger

10. Rewa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.19%. The estimated literacy level of Rewa is 71.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janardan Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,68,726 votes which was 20.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Deoraj Singh Patel of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,021 votes which was 0.67% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 28.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.34% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rewa was: Janardan Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,21,800 men, 7,22,919 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rewa is: 24.75 81.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रीवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); রেওয়া, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); रीवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); રેવા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ரேவா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రేవా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರೇವಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റെവാ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam)