Reward-carrying Criminal Arrested Over Killing of Lucknow's Kabir Math Chief Priest

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested in connection with the fatal attack on the chief priest of the Kabir Math here last week, police said on Sunday.

Jitendra Kumar alias Jitesh was arrested after a joint operation by the crime branch and the Madiaon police based on a tip-off, the police said in a statement issued here. Kumar opened fire when the police cornered him, inviting a retaliatory firing, they said, adding the criminal was injured and arrested.

A countrymade pistol and some cartridges were recovered from the criminal, they said. A murder case was registered at the Hasanganj Police Station here in connection with the death of Mahanta Dhirendra Das of Kabir Math. Das had died four days ago, police said.