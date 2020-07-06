Reward on Vikas Dubey Raised to Rs 2.5 Lakh as Gangster Remains Absconding After Kanpur Attack

As fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey remains absconding for the third day after gunning down eight policemen in Kanpur, the reward on him has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh post approval from UP DGP HC Awasthi on Monday.

Dubey is the prime accused in killing of eight cops in Uttar Pradesh's Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station, along with his aides. Initially, the reward announced on his arrest was Rs 50,000, however, it was later increased by the police.

A Special Task Force (STF) is also investigating the matter along with officers from 40 other police stations. Posters of Dubey have been pasted in many areas including Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao and adjoining districts.

Till date, three policemen have been suspended for their alleged involvement in tipping off Dubey ahead of the police raid in which eight cops lost their lives and seven were seriously injured. The suspended police personnel include two sub-inspectors and a constable.

In a major revelation on Sunday, an aide of the absconding gangster, Dayashankar Agnihotri, had admitted that someone from the police department had called Dubey and alerted him about the police raid.

Dayashankar, a close aide of the notorious gangster, was arrested by police after being shot in the leg during an encounter in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area on Saturday. He was later admitted at a district hospital for treatment. He is one of the 18 aides of Dubey on whom the police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Dayashankar confirmed that after Dubey received a call from police ahead of the raid, he alerted his gang members who got the time to prepare an ambush for the police personnel coming to arrest him. He further said that during the raid, there was just one weapon in the house which Dubey used to fire at the cops.

Dayashankar clarified that during the shootout, he was locked up inside a room and did not fire. Also, he said that he was not sure about the exact number of people involved in firing at the police party.